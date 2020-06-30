213 more COVID-19 cases confirmed and 5 more deaths in the last 24 hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

In total, the state is reporting 28,941 confirmed cases and 712 deaths, as of 10:15 a.m.

Since this time yesterday, 3,345 Iowans were tested, making a total of 303,772 people tested in the state since the pandemic began.

In total, 23,035 were reported to have recovered from the virus. That’s a change of 5,324 since this time yesterday.

There are currently 133 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 25 of them having been admitted in the last 24 horus. Of those, 34 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

