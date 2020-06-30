Advertisement

213 more COVID-19 cases confirmed and 5 more deaths in the last 24 hours

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state&amp;rsquo;s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

In total, the state is reporting 28,941 confirmed cases and 712 deaths, as of 10:15 a.m.

Since this time yesterday, 3,345 Iowans were tested, making a total of 303,772 people tested in the state since the pandemic began.

In total, 23,035 were reported to have recovered from the virus. That’s a change of 5,324 since this time yesterday.

There are currently 133 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 25 of them having been admitted in the last 24 horus. Of those, 34 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

