Waterloo to hold Mayor’s 4th of July Fireworks

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Waterloo announced it will host the Mayor’s Fireworks on July 4 at 10 p.m. in South Waterloo.

The city said there will be no main event venue, bands or food vendors due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19. And the city recommends residents to park in the vicinity of the KOA Camp Ground and Lost Island Water Park.

The fireworks display will be visible south of Highway 20 in the La Porte Road and San Marnan area. But the pyrotechnic crew said the display will not be visible from Hawkeye Community College.

“We are disappointed we are unable to host the fireworks in downtown at RiverLoop Amphitheater, but we will be back next year,” says Main Street Waterloo Director Jessica Rucker. “We selected a location, and have worked with the pyrotechnics to ensure the fireworks will be shot off extra high for maximum viewing throughout South Waterloo. We encourage you to grab carry-out from your favorite downtown establishment, find a spot and do some old fashioned fireworks tailgating while staying safe and having fun.”

The city said radio station 93.5 The Mix will provide music timed to the fireworks.

The display is a collaboration of the city of Waterloo, Main Street Waterloo, the Waterloo Center for the Arts and Lost Island Water Park.

