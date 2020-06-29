Advertisement

Virus cases continue to rise in Iowa’s college towns

Picture of the University of Iowa campus
Picture of the University of Iowa campus(KCRG)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Confirmed cases of the coronavirus continued to climb in counties that are home to Iowa’s largest public universities.

State public health data on Monday showed Johnson County, home to the University of Iowa, had 1,096 known positive cases, a 38% increase in a week. The number of cases began spiking around June 15.

In Story County, home to Iowa State University, known positive cases reached 677, a 44% increase since June 22.

Iowa posted nearly 300 new known cases on Monday for a total of 28,728 known positive cases. There were three additional deaths for a total of 707.

