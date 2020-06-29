Very humid today, isolated storms possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our very humid pattern continues through this week and pinning down storm chances is the main challenge. For today, any activity looks pretty isolated early and again late in the day. Many will stay dry as highs surge well into the 80s. With very high humidity, plan on the heat index to land in the 90s this afternoon. It does appear storm chances may increase a bit more going into tomorrow and again Wednesday. This will keep the intense humidity around but serve to keep temperatures down a bit, primarily in the low 80s. Regarding rainfall amounts, this general pattern hasn’t been nice to anyone and locations that get underneath storms get absolutely dumped on whereas locations a few miles away receive much less. We’ll have to watch for localized very heavy amounts tomorrow and Wednesday given the slow pattern. Independence Day continues to look hot and dry with highs around 90.

