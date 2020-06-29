Univ. of Iowa athletics reports five more COVID-19 cases over last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of new positive cases for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were identified by the University of Iowa Athletics Department officials during the last week, the school said on Monday.

Five positive tests for COVID-19 were returned out of 22 total administered during the week of June 22 to 28, according to the department. It was not specified whether the tests were among athletes, coaches, or staff.

The five new tests are in addition to 12 previous positive tests, making for a total of 17 cases of COVID-19 out of 408 total tests, according to school officials.

Isolation and contact tracing procedures are followed after any positive test for the disease, per university protocols implemented in order to resume athletics department activities.

