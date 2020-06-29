Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa athletics reports five more COVID-19 cases over last week

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A handful of new positive cases for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were identified by the University of Iowa Athletics Department officials during the last week, the school said on Monday.

Five positive tests for COVID-19 were returned out of 22 total administered during the week of June 22 to 28, according to the department. It was not specified whether the tests were among athletes, coaches, or staff.

The five new tests are in addition to 12 previous positive tests, making for a total of 17 cases of COVID-19 out of 408 total tests, according to school officials.

Isolation and contact tracing procedures are followed after any positive test for the disease, per university protocols implemented in order to resume athletics department activities.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hawkeyes

Former Iowa running back Wadley alleges mistreatment by coaches in social media post

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another former University of Iowa football star has made allegations of mistreatment against the program’s head and assistant coaches, according to a social media post.

Hawkeyes

Two more associated with Hawkeye athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another wave of testing for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has returned two positive results among people associated with the University of Iowa athletics department, officials announced Monday.

Hawkeyes

Hawkeye defensive back Koerner released from hospital

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By KCCI
An Iowa football player who suffered injuries in a boating accident in Missouri late last week is on the road to recovery.

Hawkeyes

University of Iowa reaches separation agreement with Chris Doyle

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
The University of Iowa reached a separation agree with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle on June 15.

Latest News

Sports

Iowa junior defensive back seriously injured in boating accident

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By Michael OBrien
Jack Koerner, 21, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening but serious injuries after a watercraft injury at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Hawkeyes

Kirk Ferentz press conference

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT
University of Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz held a press conference on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Hawkeyes

Hawkeye players, coach say team is united in change

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
|
By Adam Carros
Hawkeye football players described a united team with a changing energy as the Iowa football program deals with allegations of racial disparities in the treatment of black athletes.

Hawkeyes

McNutt on career aspirations, what movement for racial justice means for his family

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:29 PM CDT
|
By Scott Saville
For former Hawkeye wide received Marvin McNutt, the recent developments around the country and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement is personal.

Hawkeyes

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, and Kinnick vandalism

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT
|
By Scott Saville
There is already positive change going on in the Iowa football program to give all players of different races an equal voice, following allegations of racial disparities in the program from former players.

Hawkeyes

McNutt encouraged by Hawkeye players, Ferentz, after allegations

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 12:14 AM CDT
|
By Scott Saville
Marvin McNutt is Iowa’s all-time leading receiver, playing on the football team between 2009 and 2011. He was also a team captain. And, he also faced racial disparities.