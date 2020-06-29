Reynolds signs bill for limited expansion of medical marijuana program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that amends certain provisions of Iowa’s medical marijuana law.

The bill removed the 3% limit to THC content in the state board of medicine’s approved medical marijuana products, limiting users to 4.5 grams of total THC in a 90-day period.

A healthcare provider can request an individual’s limit be increased if the person is suffering from a qualifying terminal illness with less than a year of life expectancy, or if the provider determines that 4.5 grams is not enough to treat their condition based on experience in the program. In both cases, the patient would be given a new THC cap according to the provider’s recommendations.

The bill made changes to who could qualify for the program’s medical cannabidiol registration card, removing the word “untreatable” for chronic pain sufferers, as well as adding severe autism and post-traumatic stress disorder as applicable conditions.

It also included physician’s assistants, advanced registered nurse practitioners, advanced practice registered nurses, and podiatrists as eligible healthcare providers to recommend a patient be issued a marijuana registration card.

Medical cannabidiol dispensaries will be required to employ a pharmacist or pharmacy technician for making dosing recommendations.

The state can now conduct observational effectiveness studies if it chooses, in cooperation with patients and their providers.

Several new sections giving employers protections to allow them to prohibit their employees’ use of marijuana in the workplace, or outside of the workplace in a contract or due to a zero-tolerance drug policy. The law will also now include a liability limitation clause to protect employment decisions based on marijuana use.

There is also a new section that allows property owners to prohibit the use of marijuana on their premises.

