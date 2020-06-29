NASCAR’s Joey Gase announces “Be A Hero 30” event at Hawkeye Downs

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye Downs has always been dear to NASCAR driver Joey Gase’s heart. It’s where it all started for the Cedar Rapids native.

Gase recently announced his “Be A Hero 30″ Sport Mod event, which will be held at Hawkeye Downs on July 24. Some of the top drivers in the Midwest will be competing for a $1,000 prize. The top-15 finishers will receive prize money.

This will be the second year of the event. Last year, it was put on at the last-minute, but had great success.

“You ask a lot of the people, they say it was one of the best races out there that they had seen in a long time,” Gase said. “It was really cool and that was the main goal, to show people that there can be great racing at Hawkeye Downs.”

The event is being put on by the Iowa Donor Network.

