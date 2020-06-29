Advertisement

More heat, humidity, and scattered storm chances ahead.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There really isn’t much to say but more of the same. Shower and storms are possible through Thursday in the warm and muggy air. The weekend looks warm but dry as a ridge of high pressure takes over. This means dry conditions for the entire 4th of July weekend. Highs remain in the low to middle 80s into Thursday with upper 80s for the end of the week and weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Humid or not? Checking in on 2020’s dew points so far

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Dew points have risen back into the 70s, which means the air has a tropical feel to it.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago

Forecast

Humid weather brings chances of scattered storms

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
The humid weather hangs on for a while as dew points stay near or above 70 - that's air you can wear.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Weather update for Monday at 11 a.m. - The humid weather hangs on for a while as dew points stay near or above 70 - that's air you can wear.

Latest News

Forecast

Very humid today, isolated storms possible

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot day with highs around 90.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago
Plan on a hot and very humid day.

Forecast

Heat, humidity, and scattered storm chances continue

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
After midnight tonight, a complex of rain and storms looks to impact the northern half of our area through the overnight hours and into Monday morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
A complex of rain and storms move into the north overnight, hot and humid start to the week.

Forecast

Not a whole lot of change today, or in the near future

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
We finish the weekend in a similar fashion to how we started it, with warm and humid conditions and the threat for showers and storms at times.

Forecast

Scattered rain and storms continue through the weekend

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast through the evening and the rest of the weekend.