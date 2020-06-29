More heat, humidity, and scattered storm chances ahead.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There really isn’t much to say but more of the same. Shower and storms are possible through Thursday in the warm and muggy air. The weekend looks warm but dry as a ridge of high pressure takes over. This means dry conditions for the entire 4th of July weekend. Highs remain in the low to middle 80s into Thursday with upper 80s for the end of the week and weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.