Advertisement

Court documents: Kelli Jo Michael using an electronic device in crash that killed Kaiden Estling

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - New information was released Monday in the case of the hit-and-run accident that killed 14-year-old Kaiden Estling, that occurred in 2018.

Court documents state that Kelli Jo Michael was using an electronic device at the time of the accident.

On Friday, investigators announced that Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines, had been arrested in the case. Michael has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle-Reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

On June 28, 2018, Kaiden Estling, of Maynard, was driving a moped along Highway 150 southbound when he was struck by a vehicle about two-and-a-half miles south of Fayette. Estling was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled the scene.

Michael’s arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 20. She is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000.00 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Former Iowa running back Wadley alleges mistreatment by coaches in social media post

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another former University of Iowa football star has made allegations of mistreatment against the program’s head and assistant coaches, according to a social media post.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds declares two eastern Iowa counties disaster areas

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s governor made it easier for residents in two counties to get state help following severe weather in late June, according to a new proclamation on Monday.

News

Five people arrested in Winneshiek County, 4 of them on drug-related charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Five people were arrested in Winneshiek county on drug-related charges after a lengthy investigation.

Winneshiek County Drug Arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sick aide worked at Iowa nursing home before deadly outbreak

Updated: 3 hours ago
A state inspection report says a nursing assistant who worked while sick may have introduced the coronavirus into an Iowa nursing home where fifteen residents died.

News

Burlington convict failed to report back while on work release

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials in Wapello County said a convict failed to report back to the Burlington Residential Facility on June 26.

News

Cedar Rapids family takes on “50 Yard Challenge,” to mow 50 lawns for those in need

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Cedar Rapids family says they were inspired to give back- and they are doing it challenging themselves to mow 50 lawns for people that may need the help.

News

Another 298 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths confirmed in Iowa over the last 24 hours

Updated: 5 hours ago
The state is reporting 298 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Waterloo to hold Mayor’s 4th of July Fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Waterloo announced it will host the Mayor’s Fireworks on July 4 at 10 p.m. in South Waterloo.

News

Large motorcycle rally in N. Iowa worries local officials

Updated: 5 hours ago
A group still plans to hold a three-day motorcycle rally in northern Iowa that’s expected to attract thousands of bikers despite the concerns of local officials that the event could spread the coronavirus.