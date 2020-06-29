Court documents: Kelli Jo Michael using an electronic device in crash that killed Kaiden Estling

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - New information was released Monday in the case of the hit-and-run accident that killed 14-year-old Kaiden Estling, that occurred in 2018.

Court documents state that Kelli Jo Michael was using an electronic device at the time of the accident.

On Friday, investigators announced that Kelli Jo Michael, 26, of Des Moines, had been arrested in the case. Michael has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle-Reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

On June 28, 2018, Kaiden Estling, of Maynard, was driving a moped along Highway 150 southbound when he was struck by a vehicle about two-and-a-half miles south of Fayette. Estling was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled the scene.

Michael’s arraignment is scheduled for 11 a.m. on July 20. She is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000.00 cash-only bond.

