Advertisement

It’s ‘patio season!’ as Iowa City closes off street to promote outdoor dining

By Mary Green
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The staff at Hamburg Inn No. 2 is getting back into the swing of things after being closed to customers for more than three months. The downtown Iowa City staple said it experienced a steady flow of carry-out orders after reopening its door Friday.

But the only ones sitting at the restaurant’s tables, for now, are the chairs flipped upside down and hanging along the edge, as dine-in service isn’t back on the Hamburg Inn’s menu yet.

“You have to weigh my staff and my customers’ safety with wanting to increase business,” General Manager Seth Dudley said.

While Dudley said he’ll choose health and safety over profit, his tough decision on reopening became easier about a week ago, thanks to two “road closed” signs sitting at either end of the Hamburg Inn’s block on N. Linn St. Where cars could normally drive and park, the City of Iowa City has blocked off to traffic and temporarily added plants and socially-distanced picnic tables, to encourage the local restaurants’ carry-out customers to stay a little while longer.

“This is kind of the best of both worlds,” Dudley said. “You can sit down, have a meal, but still be outdoors and enjoy the fresh air and feel a little safer while you’re doing it.”

The businesses on the block are calling it “Northside Outside,” or the Northside patio, and it works similarly to a food court, allowing customers to pick up food and drinks from different spots — including Hamburg Inn, Oasis Falafel, Goosetown Café, Brix Cheese Shop & Wine Bar, and Wild Culture Kombucha, along with other restaurants in the vicinity — and reconvene at the centralized tables.

The city will keep the patio area blocked off until the end of August. In the meantime, some businesses have added their own tables to the mix, while their staff is collaborating on the clean-up.

“All the business owners are kind of chipping in and working together to make sure it stays clean and sanitary,” Dudley said.

The Hamburg Inn manager said the patio has been a huge relief for him, as he doesn’t know when the restaurant will bring customers back inside.

“I was originally thinking of opening the dining room after the Fourth of July, but with the recent spike in cases, might have to push that back,” he said.

Until then, like a handwritten sign installed above one of the “road closed” barricades announces, it’ll be “patio season” in the Northside.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One street blocked off to traffic for outdoor seating

Updated: 1 hour ago
A one-block stretch in downtown Iowa City is shut off to traffic for the rest of the summer.

News

Mowing with a purpose

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Cedar Rapids family says they were inspired to give back and they're doing it challenging themselves to mow 50 lawns for people that may need the help.

Linn County

Cedar Rapids family takes on “50 Yard Challenge,” to mow 50 lawns for those in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
A Cedar Rapids family says they were inspired to give back- and they are doing it challenging themselves to mow 50 lawns for people that may need the help.

Dubuque County

‘Solidarity Mural’ going up in Downtown Dubuque

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Born out of the Black Lives Matter Movement, Dubuque artist Shelly Fry said she had the idea to use her talents to share a message of acceptance. It’s now being painted on the facade of the Five Flags Center in Downtown Dubuque - a 28 foot by 105 foot mural representing all walks of life, spelling out ‘solidarity.’

Latest News

News

Linn County Drowning

Updated: 5 hours ago
One man died by drowning in Linn County on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

News

Dubuque Solidarity Mural

Updated: 5 hours ago
A solidarity mural is going up in downtown Dubuque.

News

Cedar Rapids Robberies

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police arrested 2 people following 2 separate robbery incidents Sunday morning

Iowa

Police investigate after man’s body found in Des Moines

Updated: 7 hours ago
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown.

Linn County

Egg roll cooking incident causes house fire in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An early-morning house fire on Sunday was caused by a cooking incident, according to fire department officials.

Linn County

Two separate alleged robberies lead to two arrests in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials said that two people were arrested following separate robbery incidents on Sunday morning.