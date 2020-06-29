Humid weather brings chances of scattered storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The humid weather hangs on for a while as dew points stay near or above 70 - that’s air you can wear. That mugginess, along with highs well into the 80s this afternoon, pushes the heat index into the 90s. A pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday won’t be quite as warm with highs mainly in the lower 80s, but it’ll still be very muggy. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible. Not everybody will get rain, but those who do may get a pretty good downpour out of it.

Our rain chance goes down at the end of the week, but temperatures will go back up. We should see highs return to the upper 80s as we head into the weekend.

