Advertisement

Humid weather brings chances of scattered storms

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The humid weather hangs on for a while as dew points stay near or above 70 - that’s air you can wear. That mugginess, along with highs well into the 80s this afternoon, pushes the heat index into the 90s. A pop-up shower or storm is possible this afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity.

Wednesday and Thursday won’t be quite as warm with highs mainly in the lower 80s, but it’ll still be very muggy. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible. Not everybody will get rain, but those who do may get a pretty good downpour out of it.

Our rain chance goes down at the end of the week, but temperatures will go back up. We should see highs return to the upper 80s as we head into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Humid or not? Checking in on 2020’s dew points so far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Dew points have risen back into the 70s, which means the air has a tropical feel to it.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather update for Monday at 11 a.m. - The humid weather hangs on for a while as dew points stay near or above 70 - that's air you can wear.

Forecast

Very humid today, isolated storms possible

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot day with highs around 90.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Plan on a hot and very humid day.

Forecast

Heat, humidity, and scattered storm chances continue

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
After midnight tonight, a complex of rain and storms looks to impact the northern half of our area through the overnight hours and into Monday morning.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
A complex of rain and storms move into the north overnight, hot and humid start to the week.

Forecast

Not a whole lot of change today, or in the near future

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Corey Thompson
We finish the weekend in a similar fashion to how we started it, with warm and humid conditions and the threat for showers and storms at times.

Forecast

Scattered rain and storms continue through the weekend

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast through the evening and the rest of the weekend.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
Scattered rain and storms possible through the evening and Sunday.