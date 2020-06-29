Humid or not? Checking in on 2020’s dew points so far

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dew points have risen back into the 70s, which means the air has a tropical feel to it. How has this year been when it comes to the sweltering mugginess?

The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids has had 65 hours with a dew point of at least 70 degrees as of 2 p.m. Monday. The long-term average since 1980 is about 70 hours. At this point of the season, the super soupy air – dew points of 75 or higher – aren’t too common because the crops aren’t pumping out as much moisture as they do a little later in the summer. Cedar Rapids has spent more time than usual with dew points in the 60s, though. While that level of humidity is noticeable, most people can deal with it pretty easily.

Chart comparing 2020's dew point values (red dots) to the long-term average (blue dots). (Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

The same pattern holds true for Dubuque. That city has also spent more time than average with dew points in the 60s, but checks in right at average for the more humid weather.

Chart comparing 2020's dew point values (red dots) to the long-term average (blue dots). (Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

Iowa City and Waterloo have fared a little differently in 2020. The air has been less humid than average overall with only a few dew point levels coming in slightly above the average.

Chart comparing 2020's dew point values (red dots) to the long-term average (blue dots). (Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

Chart comparing 2020's dew point values (red dots) to the long-term average (blue dots). (Iowa Environmental Mesonet)

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.