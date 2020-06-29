Gov. Reynolds declares two eastern Iowa counties disaster areas

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s governor made it easier for residents in two counties to get state help following severe weather in late June, according to a new proclamation on Monday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the disaster proclamation for Fayette and Van Buren Counties for the effects of severe weather since June 20. This opens up state assistance to those counties, in particular through grants and social services for residents and families affected by the disaster.

Residents in the county can submit a claim to the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program within 45 days of June 29 to be eligible for help for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

This is the first weather-related disaster proclamation issued by Reynolds so far this year.

