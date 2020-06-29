Fundraiser for first responders in Delaware County struggling to get donations

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fundraiser to help train first responders in Delaware County is coming up soon, but organizers worry whether it will generate funds like it has in the past.

The Hero Hustle is less than 2 months away and leaders said they have raised very little money. That has them concerned.

It’s a run, swim and bike ride race. It’s raised more than 18,000 dollars in the 4 years they have held it.

That money helps train EMT workers all across the county. It can cost a couple of thousand dollars to put a person in a class. They also use it to buy equipment. Leaders said calls are starting to pick back up lately after declining at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

EMS is not tax funded, so they use fundraisers and grants to work. They would have to make adjustments if they can’t raise enough money for the event.

“Anything extra that we do like the CPR dummies or training kits or just actually training people would be put on hold,” said Melissa Lindsay, President with Delaware County EMS Association. “And that shift would be placed on the smaller departments which are already running off volunteers and fundraisers and donations.”

Donations for the Hero Hustle is dry. Organizers said it’s hard to reach out to local businesses struggling to ask for money because of COVID-19.

"We're still racing and these people that are you know that are helping you and taking care of you on one of your worse days, they still need help," said event organizer Jason Guyer

The event is scheduled for August 30th at Schram Park. People wanting to sign up or donate for the event can click: https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Manchester/HeroHustleSprintTriathlon.

