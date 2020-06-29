Five people arrested in Winneshiek County, 4 of them on drug-related charges
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Five people were arrested in Winneshiek county, 4 of them on drug-related charges, after a lengthy investigation.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation resulted in a search warrant at 1775 Old Stage Road in Decorah.
There, law enforcement officers arrested and charged the following five people:
Thomas Thompson, 45, of Decorah:
- Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-methamphetamine
- Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-marijuana
- Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jamie Bockman, 39, of Decorah:
- Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 2nd-methamphetamine
- Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 2nd-marijuana
- Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kari Teepe, 42, of Fort Atkinson:
- 2 counts - Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-methamphetamine
- 2 counts - Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-marijuana
- Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia (house)
Harold Jacobson Jr., 44, of Decorah:
- 2 counts - Felony Possession of a controlled substance 3rd/sub-methamphetamine
- 2 counts - Felony Possession of a controlled substance 3rd/sub-marijuana
- Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jacob Erickson, 28, of Decorah:
- Outstanding violation of probation arrest warrant
The case is still under investigation.
