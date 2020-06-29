Five people arrested in Winneshiek County, 4 of them on drug-related charges

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Five people were arrested in Winneshiek county, 4 of them on drug-related charges, after a lengthy investigation.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation resulted in a search warrant at 1775 Old Stage Road in Decorah.

There, law enforcement officers arrested and charged the following five people:

Thomas Thompson, 45, of Decorah:

Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-methamphetamine

Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-marijuana

Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamie Bockman, 39, of Decorah:

Aggravated Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 2nd-methamphetamine

Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 2nd-marijuana

Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kari Teepe, 42, of Fort Atkinson:

2 counts - Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-methamphetamine

2 counts - Serious Misdemeanor Possession of a controlled substance 1st-marijuana

Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia (house)

Harold Jacobson Jr., 44, of Decorah:

2 counts - Felony Possession of a controlled substance 3rd/sub-methamphetamine

2 counts - Felony Possession of a controlled substance 3rd/sub-marijuana

Simple Misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jacob Erickson, 28, of Decorah:

Outstanding violation of probation arrest warrant

The case is still under investigation.

