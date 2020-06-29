Advertisement

Family remembers Sir William Bekish, man killed during bar shooting

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Family and friends are remembering a man shot and killed outside a Des Moines bar over the weekend. 

On Sunday night, people gathered together at a local park to honor 29-year-old Sir William Beckish.

Police say two women were hurt in the shooting early yesterday morning. It happened as workers tried to disperse a crowd of about 500 people gathered at the Karma Bar in Des Moines.

Family members called Beckish a man loved by so many in the community. 

"He was an amazing, amazing man," said Carletta Sanders, Sir William Bekish's mother. "And he cared about everybody."

“He brought us all together as one,” Rico Evans, Bekish’s uncle, said. “All he ever wanted to do was to bring the whole community together.”

There are no arrests so far. The Polk County Sheriff’s office says doctors treated the two injured women and released them from the hospital. 

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

