Des Moines police say weekend shooting victim was Keokuk man

Police charged 27-year-old Andrew James Hall, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified the victim of a weekend fatal shooting as a Keokuk man.

Police were called Saturday night to an industrial area east of downtown and found a dead man on a road.

He was identified Monday as 41-year-old Michael Thurman.

On Sunday, police charged 27-year-old Andrew James Hall, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

He was being held in the Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

