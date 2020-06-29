Des Moines police say weekend shooting victim was Keokuk man
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified the victim of a weekend fatal shooting as a Keokuk man.
Police were called Saturday night to an industrial area east of downtown and found a dead man on a road.
He was identified Monday as 41-year-old Michael Thurman.
On Sunday, police charged 27-year-old Andrew James Hall, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.
He was being held in the Polk County Jail.
