Advertisement

Costco shelves half-sheet cakes

Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.
Costco's half-sheet cakes are currently not being sold.(Source: CNN/file)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pandemic is causing a lot of turmoil in the retail industry, and the latest victim is Costco's famous sheet cakes.

The big-box membership club has eliminated the iconic half-sheet cakes that have been the centerpiece of graduation and birthday parties.

Costco quietly stopped selling the $20 half-sheet cakes across its U.S. stores over the past month. Instead, the Costco bakery is pointing customers toward its 10-inch round cakes as a substitute.

The decision also coincides with a recommendation from health experts to avoid large gatherings in light of COVID-19. A half-sheet cake feeds around 50 people, while the 10-inch round cakes feed around a dozen.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Florida site of GOP convention orders wearing of masks

Updated: moments ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press
The United States on Monday reported 38,800 newly confirmed infections, with the total surpassing 2.5 million.

Iowa

Former Iowa running back Wadley alleges mistreatment by coaches in social media post

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Another former University of Iowa football star has made allegations of mistreatment against the program’s head and assistant coaches, according to a social media post.

National News

Amazon to dole out bonuses to frontline workers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The e-commerce giant made the announcement Monday, after criticism of its decision to roll back coronavirus-related hazard pay.

National News

Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By DON THOMPSON and BRIAN MELLEY
The man dubbed the Golden State Killer made incriminating statements after his arrest and indicated he was driven by an internal force he couldn’t control, a prosecutor said Monday.

National Politics

Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
The Trump forum was banned because it too often hosted content that broke Reddit's rules, including encouraging violence, and "antagonized" the company.

Latest News

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds declares two eastern Iowa counties disaster areas

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Iowa’s governor made it easier for residents in two counties to get state help following severe weather in late June, according to a new proclamation on Monday.

National Politics

Trump denies briefing about reported bounties on US troops

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JAMES LAPORTA and DEB RIECHMANN
The intelligence assessments came amid Trump's push to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan and suggested Russia was making overtures to militants as the U.S. and the Taliban held talks to end the long-running war.

Coronavirus

At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
At least a dozen states begin the week with rollbacks on reopening, as COVID-19 cases rise in 30+ states

National News

Judge warns of possible move of trial in George Floyd death

Updated: 1 hours ago
Four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are due in court Monday.

National News

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

Updated: 1 hours ago
Chief Justice John Roberts voted with four liberal colleagues in overruling the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

News

Five people arrested in Winneshiek County, 4 of them on drug-related charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Five people were arrested in Winneshiek county on drug-related charges after a lengthy investigation.