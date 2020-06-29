Controversial abortion waiting period bill signed by Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A controversial bill requiring a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can receive an abortion was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday.

The bill, HF594, would implement the waiting period, meaning a woman could not have the procedure done during her initial appointment.

“I am proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life,” Reynolds said, in a statement. ”Life is precious, life is sacred, and we can never stop fighting for it. Iapplaud the Iowa lawmakers who had the courage to stand strong and take action to protect the unborn child.”

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and a doctor represented by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed suit against the law on June 23, seeking an injunction against its implementation.

The bill was approved during a late-night session in both the House and Senate shortly before the year’s delayed legislative session was adjourned.

