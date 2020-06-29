Advertisement

China warns of visa bans on Americans over Hong Kong

A ferry leaves the port with Hong Kong business district seen in the background Thursday, May 28, 2020. China&amp;rsquo;s legislature endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday that has strained relations with the United States and Britain and prompted new protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A ferry leaves the port with Hong Kong business district seen in the background Thursday, May 28, 2020. China&rsquo;s legislature endorsed a national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday that has strained relations with the United States and Britain and prompted new protests in the territory. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (AP) - China says it will retaliate against U.S. moves punish officials tied to political crackdowns in Hong Kong by imposing visa restrictions on Americans it considers to have “performed badly” on matters regarding the semi-autonomous Chinese region.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian gave no details in making the announcement at a daily briefing on Monday.

It comes as China’s legislature is preparing to pass a national security law for Hong Kong that critics say will severely limit opposition politics and freedom of speech in the city.

The U.S. says it will respond by ending favorable trading terms granted to the former British colony after it passed to Chinese control in 1997.

