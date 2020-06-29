Advertisement

Cedar Falls suspends baseball and softball season after positive tests of COVID-19

Cedar Falls suspended its softball and baseball season after a pair of players tested positive for COVID-19.(KCRG)
By Josh Christensen
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some schools have had to suspend their baseball or softball seasons because of COVID-19. Cedar Falls was the latest school to take that step on Sunday after a varsity baseball player and varsity softball player tested positive.

The seasons will be suspended for the next 10-14 days. The teams wouldn’t be able to play until the postseason, but would have to meet several guidelines established by the IGHSAU, IHSAA and the Black Hawk County Health Department.

