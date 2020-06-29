Advertisement

Camp Wapsie cancels overnight summer camp programs due to ongoing pandemic

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa YMCA camp will be suspending the rest of its overnight camp programming due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus in Iowa, officials with the camp said on Monday.

YMCA Camp Wapsie made the announcement that its overnight Cabin Camper, Teepee Village, Wilderness Education, and Leadership Programs were suspended for the rest of the summer schedule. The camp had previously announced a suspension of the first four weeks of those programs, but said that due to staffing issues and the difficulty in developing alternative programs that also mitigated the spread of COVID-19, the rest of the season would be canceled.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have come to this difficult decision. We apologize for yet another change to summer camp plans after our recent announcement that we would be resuming camp” Paul Denowski, YMCA Camp Wapsie executive director, said, in a statement.

Officials said that the day camp and ranger outdoor skills programs will continue to operate with coronavirus risk mitigations in place.

More information can be found on the camp’s website.

