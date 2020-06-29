Burlington convict failed to report back while on work release

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Wapello County said a convict failed to report back to the Burlington Residential Facility on June 26.

Jacob Andrew Rauscher, 25, was convicted of Kidnapping 3rd degree. Officials said he was admitted to the work release facility on May 15.

Rauscher is 5′10″ and weighs 169 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact local police.

Work release escape notice: Burlington pic.twitter.com/phUU78pZik — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) June 29, 2020

