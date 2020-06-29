Authorities identify Sunday morning drowning victim in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released the name of a drowning victim in Linn County on Sunday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that Jake Beirnes, 19, of Cedar Rapids, died when he attempted to swim a short distance while fishing. Beirnes went under the water’s surface and did not come back up at around 9:37 a.m. Search crews found his body less than two hours later.

The incident took place at 6580 Old River Road near Martin Marietta Quarry.

