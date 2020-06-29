Another 298 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths confirmed in Iowa over the last 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 298 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on June 29, the state is reporting a total of 28,728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 707 deaths since the pandemic began.

178 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours, making the total number of people who have recovered from the virus in the state 17,711.

The state also reports that 4,498 people were tested in the last 24 hours. In total, 300,427 have been tested in Iowa.

There are 119 patients hospitalized, with 19 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized, 35 are in the ICU and 18 are on ventilators.

