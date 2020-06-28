Advertisement

Two separate alleged robberies lead to two arrests in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said that two people were arrested following separate robbery incidents on Sunday morning.

The first incident took place at around 6:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Cedar Rapids, according to Cedar Rapids Police. They said a man, identified by police as Juvernal Habyarimana, 41, had forced his way through the employee entrance and displayed what employees thought was a gun. He asked to speak to the manager.

One of the hotel’s employees was able to call police and officers arrived and arrested Habyarimana. He was charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine. The gun that he was allegedly carrying was a replica, officers said.

Less than an hour later, police said that Shevonald Lee Gibbs, 32, allegedly displayed a box cutter toward a victim stopped at a red light in her car at the corner of 13th Street and First Avenue E. Gibbs then allegedly opened one of the vehicle’s doors and got in, telling the woman to drive him to a FasFuel convenience store located at 1430 1st Avenue SE.

The woman in the car said she had cash stolen from her, but she was able to get away and call the police. Officers arrived and located Gibbs and arrested him, charging him with first-degree robbery.

Nobody was injured in either incident.

