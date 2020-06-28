Advertisement

Police investigate after man’s body found in Des Moines

Generic police lights photo provided by MGN(MGN)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown.

Des Moines police say officers found the body around 9 p.m. Saturday in an area near Dean Lake and the Titan Tire manufacturing plant. Authorities say a 27-year-old Des Moines man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the man’s death.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.

