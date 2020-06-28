One killed, two injured in shooting at Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An early morning shooting at a bar in Des Moines on Sunday had three victims, according to law enforcement officials.

Television station KCCI reported that Des Moines Police were sent to Karma Bar, located on Merle Hay Road, just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 28. The bar’s staff had called police to help disperse a crowd that was described to be around 500 people.

A total of three people had been shot among the patrons of the bar. Sir William Beckish, 29, of Des Moines, died from a gunshot wound to the head. Telisha Young, 33, and Tamekia Crow, 40, both of Des Moines, were treated for unspecified gunshot wounds at local hospitals and have since been released.

Law enforcement agencies from several surrounding communities participated in the emergency response.

