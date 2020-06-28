Not a whole lot of change today, or in the near future

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We finish the weekend in a similar fashion to how we started it, with warm and humid conditions and the threat for showers and storms at times.

The initial period comes this morning, with a weakening storm complex entering the viewing area by mid-morning. Then, later in the day, redevelopment will occur, likely favoring the northern part of the area. In the interim, expect some sun and temperatures into the mid 80s.

Shower and storms chances continue over the next several days, but it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly when and where they may occur. There will be a lot of dry time between any rounds of activity, allowing temperatures to stay on the warm side well into the mid and upper 80s on each day of the 9-day forecast.

Rain chances diminish toward next weekend, but the heat and humidity stick around for the 4th of July weekend.

