No new COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday, but nearly 500 new cases

(Image: MGN/CDC)
(Image: MGN/CDC)((Source: MGN image))
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - No new deaths were reported from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Saturday morning, according to officials, while total cases of the disease pushed above 28,000.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of Sunday morning, the total number of fatalities in the state from COVID-19 was steady at 704 since the beginning of the pandemic. According to data tracked by KCRG-TV9, this is the first 24-hour reporting period without a new death since April 3.

An additional 495 cases of the disease were reported by state officials in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 28,430. 17,533 people are considered recovered from the illness, an increase of 120.

118 people are hospitalized with the disease, a net decrease of 13 since Saturday morning. 36 of those patients are in intensive care units, a decrease of four. 18 people were on ventilators, a decrease of four. 15 new patients were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, a decrease of three compared to the number admitted in the previous 24-hour period.

7,716 tests were reported to the state by public and private labs. The positive test rate during this reporting period was 6.4%, a slight increase over the previous rate of 6.1%. The total number of tests processed stands at 295,929.

