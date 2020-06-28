Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University President Richard Myers says the school is considering its options after a student posted a tweet mocking the death of George Floyd. The tweet posted Thursday by sophomore Jaden McNeil drew the ire of several football players, including two who said they wouldn't play for Kansas State unless McNeil is removed from the university. McNeil is the founder of the conservative group America First Students and has been criticized for his past comments on Black Lives Matter. Myers said Friday that McNeil's divisive comments do not represent Kansas State's values.