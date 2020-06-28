Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a shooting outside a Des Moines area bar. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened as officers worked to disperse a crowd of roughly 500 people outside the Karma Bar around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found Sir William Beckish with a gunshot wound to his head. The Des Moines man was taken to a hospital where he died. Two women, ages 33 and 40, went to a hospital with minor gunshot wounds from the shooting. They were both treated and released from the hospital. Authorities say no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown. Des Moines police say officers found the body around 9 p.m. Saturday in an area near Dean Lake and the Titan Tire manufacturing plant. Authorities say a 27-year-old Des Moines man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the man’s death. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Health officials report the number of coronavirus cases in Iowa grew by 543 to 28,478 on Sunday. The Iowa Department of Public Health said that as of 10 a.m. Sunday the number of deaths linked to the virus remained at 704, which was unchanged from Saturday. The state said 17,573 of the people who tested positive for the virus in Iowa have recovered. A total of 295,920 people have been tested. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa bars and other businesses are voluntarily closing their doors amid an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Among them was the Artifacts antiques shop in Iowa City. Owner Todd Thelen told the Gazette that the store has seen three of its mostly older customers die because of the virus. Confirmed cases in the state increased by an additional 380 on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,935. The state also reported three more deaths to bring the total to 704. Businesses that closed or limited operations at the beginning of the pandemic had started expanding operations as Gov. Kim Reynolds began easing restrictions.