Heat, humidity, and scattered storm chances continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plenty of dry time expected this evening, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible. After midnight tonight, a complex of rain and storms looks to impact the northern half of our area through the overnight hours and into Monday morning. A level 1 risk covers our northwest zone with main threats being heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail.

Lows tonight drop into the low 70s. Monday is also going to be another hot and humid day. Highs in the upper 80s, low 90s. Heat index values though will climb into the upper 90s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible, but a mainly dry day.

Heat index values climb into the danger level this week. (KCRG)

Rain and storm chances continue through Thursday, but not day looks to be close to a washout. Hot and humid conditions continue as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s and heat index values into the 90s. It looks like we dry out the 4th of July holiday weekend, but heat and humidity stick around.

