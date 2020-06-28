Advertisement

Death being investigated as suspicious after body found near road in Des Moines

(KKTV)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in an industrial area of Des Moines southeast of downtown.

Des Moines police say officers found the body around 9 p.m. Saturday in an area near Dean Lake and the Titan Tire manufacturing plant. Authorities say the death is suspicious, but they didn’t release any details about how the man died.

The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released, and no arrests were reported Sunday morning.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Body located after search following drowning report in Linn County

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One man was killed by drowning in Linn County on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

Iowa

No new COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday, but nearly 500 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
No new deaths were reported from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Saturday morning, according to officials, while total cases of the disease pushed above 28,000.

Iowa

One killed, two injured in shooting at Des Moines bar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCCI
An early morning shooting at a bar in Des Moines on Sunday had three victims, according to law enforcement officials.

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Shower and storm chances remain a possibility today. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Latest News

News

Memorial Ride becomes Celebration

Updated: 14 hours ago
After nearly two years of waiting, a Fayette County mother says she is *elated* after an arrest in her son's death

Iowa

Kaiden Estling’s mom: “one of the best moments of my life” after arrest made in her son’s fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 14 hours ago
After waiting almost two years to the day, April Estling says she is "happy" and "elated" after an arrest in the case of her son's sudden death.

News

African-American Museum of Iowa hosts public art event honoring black lives

Updated: 17 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

News

African American Museum exhibit

Updated: 18 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

News

Cedar Rapids Scooters

Updated: 18 hours ago
The City of Cedar Rapids is reminding people about rules for its bike and scooter share program called VeoRide.

News

Hyvee Salad Recall

Updated: 18 hours ago
Hyvee is expanding its recall of salads.