Body located during search following drowning report in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man died by drowning in Linn County on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a potential drowning at around 9:37 a.m. on Sunday at 6580 Old River Road, which is the location of Martin Marietta Quarry. The report said a man was fishing and tried to swim a short distance when he went under the surface of the water and did not reappear.

Deputies, along with several other agencies, conducted a search with rescue boats from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and Mount Vernon Fire Department. They located the man’s body at around 11:11 a.m. underwater. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ely Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

The man’s identity is not yet being released.

