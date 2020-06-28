Advertisement

African-American Museum of Iowa hosts public art event honoring black lives

African American Museum of Iowa public art event
(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

It was called, "Unwavering: Art Creation in Defense of Black Lives." A Museum Curator says the event came about following the death of George Floyd and weeks of protests calling for an end to racial injustice. Two Eastern Iowa artists led the event while creating a large mural for an upcoming exhibit at the museum recognizing 21st century activism. People could create small murals and other pieces of art and take them home, or leave them for a chance to hang in the new exhibit.

“Even though we are still closed due to Covid, we wanted to do something to bring the community together, and what better way to do that though art. I feel it’s a very cathartic experience to bring the community together, have people come out and relax and release,” said Felicite Wolfe.

The museum is planning to reopen July 10th. A new exhibit, titled “Unwavering: 21st Century Activism,” will be open to the public in September.

