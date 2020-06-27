Wrong-way crash injures two on Interstate 380 near Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A late-night crash on Interstate 380 near Waterloo injured both drivers involved, law enforcement officials said.

At around 11:57 p.m. on Friday, June 26, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near mile marker 66 along Interstate 380. They believe that a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was traveling on southbound I-380 in the northbound lanes, colliding with a Buick that was traveling north.

Both drivers, the sole occupants of the vehicles, were injured in the crash. They were taken to local hospitals with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicles involved sustained significant front-end damage.

Interstate 380 was closed for nearly two hours on early Saturday morning while crews attended to the scene of the crash.

