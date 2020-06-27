Widely scattered storms remain possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather we experience on Saturday will likely set the tone for most of the rest of the forecast, with temperatures in the mid 80s and a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Most days through the work week feature a similar description, though the timing, location, and extent of those thunderstorm chances will vary somewhat. However, there will be several hours of dry time each day, and even sunshine on many days. Temperatures stay near or above normal into the mid and upper 80s throughout, with overnight lows barely getting below the 70s for many.

There are no signs, at this point, of a significant change in our weather pattern, so get settled in for an extended period of very summerlike conditions.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.