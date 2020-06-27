Advertisement

Widely scattered storms remain possible

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather we experience on Saturday will likely set the tone for most of the rest of the forecast, with temperatures in the mid 80s and a chance for some afternoon thunderstorms.

Most days through the work week feature a similar description, though the timing, location, and extent of those thunderstorm chances will vary somewhat. However, there will be several hours of dry time each day, and even sunshine on many days. Temperatures stay near or above normal into the mid and upper 80s throughout, with overnight lows barely getting below the 70s for many.

There are no signs, at this point, of a significant change in our weather pattern, so get settled in for an extended period of very summerlike conditions.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chance for scattered showers and storms continue with summer-like.

Forecast

Unstable Air Brings Us Thunderstorm Chances

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
Unstable Air Brings Us Thunderstorm Chances

Weather

Severe weather possible through tonight; heavy rain possible

Updated: 16 hours ago
Warm and humid conditions will give way to thunderstorms this afternoon into tonight. Some of those could be severe. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for counties east of a line from Decorah to Washington.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Severe weather threat increases this afternoon

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to continue throughout the day today. Strong to severe thunderstorms are going to be possible heading into the afternoon hours.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 21 hours ago
Severe weather threat increases this afternoon and evening.

Water Cooler

Coralville Lake rising

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:55 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
The Coralville Lake continues to rise and will stay well above normal for several weeks.

Forecast

Storms develop today, some strong to severe

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on storms today and some may be strong to severe.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT
Plan on a humid day with storms likely.

Forecast

An approaching warm front brings shower and storms chances to the state.

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast