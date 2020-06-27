Second annual “Freedom Ride” raises funds to fight human trafficking

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Chains Interrupted Freedom Ride since the start of the pandemic left the Harley Davidson Store in Cedar Rapids Saturday morning.

It was to raise money for the local non-profit that works to stop human trafficking in the area. The “Freedom Ride 2020” went through Troy Mills, and several other cities nearby before eventually ending in Czech Village. Organizers added signs along the route that showed startling statistics surrounding children affected by this issue.

“These are statistics based on national facts. Two percent get out, that’s it, and they have a seven-year lifespan. The youngest child seen here in Cedar Rapids was 18 months that was human trafficked,” one organizer said.

This is the second year of the Freedom Ride.

