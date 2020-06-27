Seattle mayor meets with protesters over dismantling zone

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with demonstrators Friday after some lay in the street or sat on barricades to thwart the city’s effort to dismantle an “occupied” protest zone that has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump and a lawsuit from nearby businesses.

Crews arrived with heavy equipment early Friday morning at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up after protesters seized the area June 8 following clashes with police.

Omari Salisbury, a local journalist who attended the afternoon meeting between protesters and the mayor, told reporters afterward that the mayor had agreed to wait until Sunday morning to remove most of the barricades.

