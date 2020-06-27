Scattered rain and storms continue through the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue to be in the forecast through the evening and the rest of the weekend. A few isolated strong storms are possible, but overall severe weather threat stays low. Heavy rainfall and some gusty winds could be possible. Lows tonight drop into the upper 80s.

Not everyone will see the rain/storm activity and there will be some dry time tonight and Sunday. Scattered showers will present throughout the day on Sunday and then scattered storm activity looks to be concentrated in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s and it continues to be muggy and hot.

Scattered shower and storm activity continues through most of the week as a frontal system stalls across the area. Highs continue to stay in the mid to upper 80s as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.