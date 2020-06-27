Saharan Dust is not new, why you’re hearing more about it this year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You may have seen on social media this past week about a plume of dust coming off the coast of Africa that will impact areas in the Midwest. This is actually not a new phenomenon and happens every year. Most of the time it impacts areas to the south or along the gulf coast.

A magnificent view of a dust plume from @NOAA's #GOESEast, from June 23. Known as the #SaharanAirLayer, this particular plume has reportedly spread over the Caribbean, reducing visibility in some areas to five miles. See our world: https://t.co/ZcDtqO5ZoH pic.twitter.com/7jHIIJTm88 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 24, 2020

What is different this year, is that the density of the dust plume is greater than in recent years and the area the dust will impact. This layer of dust brings warm, dry, and stable air.

We flew over this Saharan dust plume today in the west central Atlantic. Amazing how large an area it covers! pic.twitter.com/JVGyo8LAXI — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) June 21, 2020

Saharan dust travels through the atmosphere and the base normally sits around one mile above the surface. According to NOAA, the dust activity ramps up in the middle of June and will peak from late June until the middle of August.

Several asked whether this morning's colorful sunrise was influenced by the famous Saharan dust blob that has traveled across the Atlantic. Well...this morning, I don't think it had a huge impact. By Sunday, maybe! While not as dense as south, some may make it up here. -Corey pic.twitter.com/bNpzclzDPf — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) June 27, 2020

When that dust reaches the United States, it can impact weather, air quality, visibility, creates amazing sunsets/sunrises, and can inhibit hurricane formation.

