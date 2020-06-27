Police still seeking tips on Huisentruit disappearance’s 25th anniversary

MASON CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in north-central Iowa are still investigating the disappearance of a television news anchor in 1995, and are using the anniversary of her going missing to ask for any new information.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley issued a statement on Saturday, June 27, marking the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. She was a morning news anchor for KIMT-TV and went missing on June 27, 1995. Huisentruit’s belongings and a bent key were found in the parking lot outside of her apartment building after she failed to show up to her shift in the early morning hours.

Subsequent investigations have failed to determine exactly what happened that day or her whereabouts.

Brinkley said that the case is still active, with local police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation involved. In his statement, he asked for any information available.

“We realize that circumstances have changed in the past 25 years that may have impacted your decision to not come forward sooner,” Brinkley said. “We would ask that you consider doing so in order to provide some closure and answers for Jodi and her family.”

Anybody with information should contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 494-3564. They may also contact the Iowa DCI at (515) 725-6010 or via email.

The case has generated significant national interest since Huisentruit’s disappearance. A website dedicated to helping solve the mystery, FindJodi.com, has installed billboards to help generate tips in the case from time to time. Human skeletal remains found near Mason City in 2018 were determined to not be hers.

