WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for assistance locating a missing teen.

Jaquwan Donald, 17, was last seen on June 24. Officials said he is 5′8″, 120 points, with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Police Department at (319)-291-4340.

