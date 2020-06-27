Advertisement

Motor vehicle licensing and registration relief not to be extended beyond July 25

Gov. Kim Reynolds talks about the most recent developments in Iowa's COVID-19 response at her news conference Wednesday morning, June 10, 2020. (WOWT)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds on Thursday extended the emergency proclamation for another 30 days, but a section about motor vehicle licensing and registration relief said Iowans should not expect the current license and registration relief to extend beyond July 25.

The current proclamation states that Iowans who have had their driver’s license expire within 60 days of the emergency proclamation are able to drive without renewing their license.

However, the proclamation also says the statutory 60-day period for renewing will resume again, and that Iowans should not expect another extension beyond July 25.

So if you have been driving with an expired license, you’ll want to renew soon.

The same applies for expiration dates for vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates.

Read the excerpt from the proclamation below for more detail, or read the full proclamation here.

MOTOR VEHICLE LICENSING AND REGISTRATION RELIEF

SECTION One hundred thirty-five. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.196 prescribing that a driver’s license issued to a person age seventy-two or older expires after two years. Suspension of this provision is limited to driver’s licenses which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation. And upon the expiration of the terms of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation, the statutory sixty-day period for renewing shall resume. This suspension shall not apply if the person is not eligible for a license due to the person’s license being suspended, revoked, denied or barred for any reason or if the person is physically or mentally incapable of operating a motor vehicle safely. Iowans should not expect this suspension to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

SECTION One hundred thirty-six. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.174A prescribing that a person shall not operate a motor vehicle on the highways of this state with an expired driver’s license as applied to a person whose driver’s license is expired. Suspension of this provision is limited to driver’s licenses which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation. And upon the expiration of the terms of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation, the statutory sixty-day period for renewing shall resume. Iowans should not expect this suspension to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

SECTION One hundred thirty-seven. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.39 prescribing expiration dates for vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates as applied to a person whose vehicle registration, registration card, or registration plate is expired. Suspension of this provision is limited to vehicle registration, registration cards, and registration plates which have expired within the 60 days prior to this Proclamation or during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this proclamation. Iowans should not expect this suspension to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

SECTION One hundred thirty-eight. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.46 prescribing a transferee of a new motor vehicle shall apply for a new registration and certificate of title within 30 days of the purchase. Iowans should not expect this suspension to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

SECTION One hundred thirty-nine. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6 (6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.25 prescribing a vehicle may be operated upon the highways of this state without registration plates for a period of 45 days after the date of delivery of the vehicle to the purchaser from a dealer. Iowans should not expect this suspension to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

SECTION One hundred forty. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 321.20A requiring the owner of a commercial vehicle subject to the apportioned registration provisions of chapter 326 to apply for a certificate of title within thirty days of purchase or transfer and pay the appropriate fee for new registration. Iowans should not expect this suspension to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

SECTION One hundred forty-one. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code section § 321.52(4)(b) prescribing a vehicle rebuilder, a person engaged in the business of buying, selling, or exchanging vehicles of a type required to be registered in this state, or an insurer shall obtain a salvage certificate of title for a wrecked or salvage vehicle within thirty days after the date of assignment of the certificate of title of the vehicle. Iowans should not expect this suspension to be extended beyond July 25, 2020.

SECTION One hundred forty-two. Pursuant to Iowa Code § 29C.6(6), I continue to temporarily suspend the regulatory provisions of Iowa Code § 326.14 prescribing a late filing penalty for renewals under the International Registration Plan and prescribing an enforcement deadline for the failure to display a registration plate and registration. Suspension of this provision is limited to renewals that have expired during the duration of this Proclamation or any subsequent extension of this Proclamation.

