CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Indians swept the Independence Mustangs with a pair of 6-3 wins on the softball diamond Friday evening. With the victories, the Indians improve to 6-6 while the Mustangs drop to 4-6.

Marion looks ahead to a matchup with Solon while Independence hopes to rebound against Mount Vernon.

