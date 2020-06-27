Man injured in single-vehicle rollover crash east of West Union

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - A man sustained significant injuries in a single-vehicle crash in rural Fayette County on Friday, according to law enforcement.

At around 4:34 a.m. on Friday, June 26, Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a report of a vehicle found in a ditch, located on Golden Road near G Avenue or around four miles east of West Union.

Deputies believe that the Dodge Caravan, operated by a man from Elgin, was traveling eastbound and lost control, entering the ditch. They said the van rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver.

The driver was taken to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin, via air ambulance. His injuries were described as life-threatening.

The West Union Fire Department, Gundersen Air, and Tri-State Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

