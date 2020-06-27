Advertisement

Kaiden Estling’s mom: “one of the best moments of my life” after arrest made in her son’s fatal hit-and-run

After waiting almost two years to the day, April Estling says she is "happy" and "elated" after an arrest in the case of her son's sudden death.
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - After waiting almost two years to the day, a Fayette County mother says she is happy and elated after an arrest in the case of her son’s sudden death.

26-year-old Kelli Jo Michael of Des Moines is charged with Homicide by Vehicle - Reckless Driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. She is in the Fayette County Jail on a $50,000 dollar cash only bond.

Law officers say Michael fled the scene after 14-year-old Kaiden Estling was struck by a vehicle on Highway 150 about 2.5 miles south of Fayette.

Now Kaiden’s mother, April Estling says after two years of waiting, the family has finally reached the moment they have been waiting for.

Since Kaiden’s death in June 2018, April and her family has organized a ride- it serves as memorial event to honor his life. After a sudden phone call Friday from law enforcement, the event quickly became unlike any that came before it.

“It’s been the hardest part of my life ever,” April said. “And I’ve been through some hard times before. This is nothing in comparison to that.”

It has been nearly two years since April laid her son to rest. Leaving behind memories of his life along Highway 150, his grave site, and carrying other memories with her.

“It’s been torture,” April said. “Literally torture. And you know small towns, small town rumors, you hear things, you don’t know what to believe, what not to believe, the sleepless nights of wondering who did it. Missing Kaiden. There’s so many times throughout the day where I want to go tell him something, even still to this day, and then it hits me like a ton of bricks that I can’t.”

It became an annual tradition, better known as the Kaiden Estling Memorial Ride and Cruise, honoring Kaiden in a way he would love: with loud engines and roars from Ford Mustangs and other four-wheeled beasts.

But this year, the sounds Kaiden loved came with a different tone.

“We’re having a celebration- a victory ride for Kaiden,” April said.

Almost two years to the date, a call was answered Friday. On the other end: the Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher.

“The way he said my name, I could hear the excitement in his voice, they’ve worked hard for two years,” April said. “Once he told me that they had talked to [the Des Moines Police Department] and they had her in the back of the car, I don’t remember much after that- other than thank God, that’s all. I started shaking, I’m crying, and it was the best moment of my life I think, besides becoming a parent when you first see your child. That was the second best day of my life, I guess I should say.”

The showcase of support, on two wheels or four, was already lined up on the calendar. But April says the arrest made the memorial ride better than ever.

“One minute, I can feel the heaviness of my heart with Kaiden not being here,” April said. “But then the next minute I want to jump up and down and around the block. I just, I don’t know.”

Providing a potential, yet powerful ending to a story family never planned to tell.

“I just needed to know who killed my child,” April said. “And I needed to know that Kaiden will have the answers he deserves. And the whole world will know now.”

