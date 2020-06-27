Advertisement

Increase in COVID-19 cases fairly steady as 380 more reported on Saturday

People wait to enter Prairie Meadows Casino, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Altoona, Iowa. The casino opened Monday with new health and safety standards in place after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People wait to enter Prairie Meadows Casino, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Altoona, Iowa. The casino opened Monday with new health and safety standards in place after being closed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of change in the number of patients with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus remained relatively steady on Saturday, as more cases and deaths from the disease were reported by state officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 380 more cases of COVID-19 were reported since Friday morning, bringing the total to 27,935. 17,413 people are considered recovered from the illness, an increase of 273.

Three more deaths were reported to state officials in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 704. One fatality each was recorded in Linn, Wapello, and Woodbury Counties.

131 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net decrease of 10 since Friday morning. 40 of those patients are in intensive care units, a decrease of two. 22 were on ventilators, a decrease of two. 18 people were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours, the same number of admissions as the day before.

6,200 tests were reported to the state by public and private labs. The positive test rate during that reporting period was 6.1%. The total number of tests reported by the state stands at 288,213.

