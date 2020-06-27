Hy-Vee adds 12 more salad varieties to recall over cyclospora risk

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A major Iowa-based grocery retailer expanded the list of bagged salad mixes that could be contaminated by a dangerous parasite.

Hy-Vee, Inc., said that 12 more varieties of its bagged salads are being recalled from all of its stores as part of an ongoing outbreak of cyclospora illnesses in the upper midwest United States. The Food and Drug Administration had previously only recalled the company’s garden salad products.

The list of included products is now:

Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 13.4 oz.

Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg 8 oz.

Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad 12 oz.

Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend 12 oz.

Hy-Vee American Blend Salad 12 oz.

Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad 10 oz.

Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix 16 oz.

Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz.

Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit 13.7 oz.

Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz.

Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Salad Kit 11.4 oz.

Hy-Vee Garden Salad 12 oz.

Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 12.8 oz.

The company said that customers should dispose of the salad immediately or return them to the store for a full refund.

The salad mixes were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Symptoms usually develop after about a week, and can manifest as diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, and fever are also possible symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

