Advertisement

Hy-Vee adds 12 more salad varieties to recall over cyclospora risk

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A major Iowa-based grocery retailer expanded the list of bagged salad mixes that could be contaminated by a dangerous parasite.

Hy-Vee, Inc., said that 12 more varieties of its bagged salads are being recalled from all of its stores as part of an ongoing outbreak of cyclospora illnesses in the upper midwest United States. The Food and Drug Administration had previously only recalled the company’s garden salad products.

The list of included products is now:

  • Hy-Vee Southwest Chopped Salad Kit 13.4 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Shredded Iceberg 8 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Veggie Deluxe Salad 12 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Greener Supreme Blend 12 oz.
  • Hy-Vee American Blend Salad 12 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Italian Blend Salad 10 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Coleslaw Mix 16 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Romaine Garden Salad 12 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Asian Chopped Salad Kit 13.7 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit 13.2 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Salad Kit 11.4 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Garden Salad 12 oz.
  • Hy-Vee Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit 12.8 oz.

The company said that customers should dispose of the salad immediately or return them to the store for a full refund.

The salad mixes were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Symptoms usually develop after about a week, and can manifest as diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, gas, nausea, and fatigue. Vomiting, body aches, headache, and fever are also possible symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial Ride becomes Celebration

Updated: 1 hours ago
After nearly two years of waiting, a Fayette County mother says she is *elated* after an arrest in her son's death

Iowa

Kaiden Estling’s mom: “one of the best moments of my life” after arrest made in her son’s fatal hit-and-run

Updated: 1 hours ago
After waiting almost two years to the day, April Estling says she is "happy" and "elated" after an arrest in the case of her son's sudden death.

News

African-American Museum of Iowa hosts public art event honoring black lives

Updated: 4 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

News

African American Museum exhibit

Updated: 5 hours ago
The African American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids opened up temporarily Saturday for a public art event.

News

Cedar Rapids Scooters

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Cedar Rapids is reminding people about rules for its bike and scooter share program called VeoRide.

Latest News

News

Hyvee Salad Recall

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hyvee is expanding its recall of salads.

News

Freedom Ride 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
The 2020 Chains Interrupted Freedom ride took place Saturday.

News

Second annual “Freedom Ride” raises funds to fight human trafficking

Updated: 6 hours ago
The first Chains Interrupted Freedom Ride since the start of the pandemic left the Harley Davidson Store in Cedar Rapids.

Iowa

Des Moines woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed teen

Updated: 6 hours ago
A Des Moines woman has been arrested in a 2-year-old hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old on a moped.

Linn County

City of Cedar Rapids reminds riders of e-bike, scooter share program safety

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
As of June 19th, 6,800 scooter rides and 1,300 e-bike rides were logged in the first few weeks of the program this season. Program leaders says rules of the road need to be followed and riders should be responsible in order for the program to expand.